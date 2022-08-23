COLDPLAY ITALIA 2023 TICKETS: DATES AND PRICES

COLDPLAY in concert in Italy – The band will rise in stages Naples and Milan by Three unmissable appointments me june 2023 with the Dance Music World Tour 2023. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.it and Ticketone.it. Here are the dates, prices and Coldplay party bus.

Coldplay announced, after spending six exceptional nights at London’s Wembley Stadium New concerts in European stadiums for them ball music world tour In the’Summer 2023. Six years after the last unforgettable concerts in Italy On July 3 and 4, 2017, in Milan at the San Siro stadium, The band, led by Chris Martin, will return to Italy for three dates the next summer.

June 21, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

June 25-26, Milan, San Siro Stadium

Coldplay concert tickets.

Buy Coldplay concert tickets by clicking on the Ticketmaster or Ticketone website in the gray box below:

Tickets will be available in preview for users my nation alive Starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The public sale on Tickermaster and Ticketone will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

NB: the ticket purchase limit per customer From 4 tickets in presale period and 6 tickets in general sale. Coldplay concert tickets. nominal.

ticket price

@ Milan:

Plate €109.25

Sector I No. €172.50

The second sector is numbered 143.75 euros

The third sector is numbered 109.25 euros

The fourth sector is numbered 92.00 euros

Sector 5 No. €74.75

Sector Six No. 57.50 €

@ Naples:

Plate €103.50

Sector I No. €172.50

Sector no. 2 €138.00

The third sector is numbered 97.75 euros

The fourth sector is numbered 74.75 euros

Sector 5 No. 63.25 euros

Sector Six No. 57.50 €

VIP Packages:

Increased power for early entry: ** Coming soon online **

prato ticket

Early entry before the general opening of the doors

COLD PLAY OFFICIAL VIBE BRACELET

coldplay eco gift

Check-in and dedicated staff

Hot ticket coloring: ** Coming soon online **

First numbered sector ticket

COLD PLAY OFFICIAL VIBE BRACELET

coldplay eco gift

Check-in and dedicated staff

Good hot ticket: ** Coming soon online **

Numbered Sector Ticket

Official Coldplay eco chip and cable

coldplay eco gift

Check-in and dedicated staff

MY UNIVERSE Room (available only on Milan dates): ** Coming soon online **

Sector one numbered seat

Entrance to the My Universe Lounge that includes:

Pre-show food buffet with welcome cocktail and open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks

My Universe Lounge Eco Bracelet

coldplay eco gift

Photo opportunity in front of My Universe Lounge

Dedicated staff and check-in

Coldplay party bus

bus events, World Team Member, Organization Buses are reserved for the public only. by Coming to Coldplay concert halls in 2023. Departures are scheduled from all over Italy. Why travel by bus?

no pressure for travel arrangements : Your only idea is to buy your seat on the bus and get to the meeting place. Have fun, and Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest!

: Your only idea is to buy your seat on the bus and get to the meeting place. Have fun, and Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest! It is cheap Because you won’t have to spend money on gas, parking, highways and hotels

Because you won’t have to spend money on gas, parking, highways and hotels travel with fans Because the buses are reserved only for those who go to the concert

COLIPLAY CONCERT BUS

Click here and reserve your place By clicking on the link you can access all the information, bus travel prices and a tutorial To save your reservation Thanks to discount code TEAM-W provided by Team World that can be used for any event on the Eventi in Bus website.

Bus event discount code

In any event on the site www.eventinbus.com You can use the discount code provided by Team World that guarantees you Highest discount rate available. When making the reservation, all you have to do is enter the coupon: TEAM-W (must be written in capital letters).