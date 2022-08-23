Chatón Enríquez offers to play for free with Cruz Azul

Blue Cross is on crisis. The team of The Ferris Wheel experienced one of the most complicated moments in its history, when the Americain the Aztec stadium, ran over him. With a score of 7-0, the Celestes experienced a night of terror last Saturday, an act that cost Diego Aguirre.

He, now a former coach, arrived to lead the cement team in this tournament, a year after the championship, and came to take the place of John Reynoso, man who ended the drought. But his stay was short-lived, and now they’re looking for lifeguards.

10 quick questions with Charly Rodríguez player of Cruz Azul

What were Diego Aguirre’s numbers with Cruz Azul?

Aguirre played a total of 10 matches with the celestial ones, in which he added two winstwo draws and six losses, to stay in the seventeenth position of the general table. In addition, he is the defense with the most goals in the tournament with 25 goals againstwhich averages a little over two goals per game.

It may interest you:

The Cruz Azul fans targeted Rafa Baca and “Cata” Domínguez



El Chatón Enríquez is running to play with Cruz Azul

The hobby of machine was present at La Noria this Monday, two days after the defeat against America, and asked the players to show their faces after the humiliating passage; even, with a banner they asked for the departure of players like: Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez Y rafael baca.

Given the situation, the Olympic champion, Jorge ‘Chaton’ Enriquez, applied through his social networks to play as a sky blue. “I’m going to Cruz Azul for free”, he posted on his twitter account.

It may interest you:

Wolves would pay 25 million for the replacement of Raúl Jiménez



It must be remembered that the footballer has no participation in First division since 2018, when he was with Puebla; later he was around several teams and was in the 2022 with Venados de Yucatán, his last duel being the March 3 of that year. He currently has no team.