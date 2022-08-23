Charlie, the influencer who fought cancer for four years, dies



His name on social media was @charrliiiieeeeee. Alicante, 20 years old, had been fighting against the cancer. She had more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok, after opening a profile on the platform during her hospital stay, and 120,000 others on Instagram. That was the way to deal with her illness. Four years ago he had been diagnosed with a Ewing’s sarcoma and when he seemed to get over it, the doctors had found a tumor. He had metastases. On July 21, he posted a video announcing, “Guess where I am again. I don’t get out of here“.

Alone in a room, it was seen how it was deteriorating. “They admit me and give me a tattoo machine”, she showed her in a video, trying to occupy her time. On August 8, she reported that she had been given a bag of morphine to ease the pain.

Since then he had not uploaded content again, until this Monday, when he published a last message: “Goodbye sons of bitches. see you in the afterlife“. Their Nerea’s girlfriend it’s shattered She appeared with him in many of his videos. “Thank you for teaching me what love is“, She has written her networks with videos of the two. Her followers are shocked and have been uploading videos for hours to show their sadness.

With a sense of humor, Charlie was retransmitting his experience. He even made jokes of himself. He spoke without taboos. “How much medication I have to take a day”, he stated in one of his videos: “I consume enough daily drugs enough to sedate Manhattan, Long Island and Queens for a month”, was the audio he used to answer, from the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.