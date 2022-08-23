Charlie dies, the 20-year-old ‘tiktoker’ who became a benchmark in the fight against cancer

Start the day with sad news. Carlos Sarria, better known as Charlie on TikTok, has died of cancer with only 20 years old. The young man had managed to become one of the most popular profiles on this social network thanks to the visibility he was giving to this disease.

It has been through his own Instagram where the news of the death has been given: “Goodbye motherfuckers see you in the afterlife. Charlie 2022-2022″. The post has been filled with comments from his fans lamenting the loss.

However, beyond his fight against this disease, Charlie was a very public figure. complex and curious.

He suffered from Ewing’s sarcoma.

Carlos Sarriá was diagnosed in 2018 with a Ewing sarcoma, a type of cancer that usually affects children or young people and is located in the bones. Instead of taking it private and discreet, she preferred to open a TikTok account to detail everything she was going through and help people in the same situation.

He took his illness with great humor

At first, it appeared on his hip, however, after treating him it came out again in 2020 in his head. This last one was the only one that he has not been able to overcome.

The young man has always recognized that is a fan of tattoos, in fact, several were done to hide the effects of cancer. One of the most striking, a tiger on his back, was tattooed after undergoing chemo in 2018. He lost a lot of weight and had many stretch marks, so he put on that drawing.

On August 1 he would be hospitalized for the last time

Even so, in all his videos it was seen that Charlie was taking his illness with humor And I didn’t want to make any drama out of it. He received some comments saying that he can’t get over it and he always made fun of it.

After many ups and downs, on August 1 he shared a video on this social network from the hospital explaining why he hadn’t uploaded content for so long: “I’ve been having a really rough time. I have had some incredible pain”. In the same way, he was super optimistic and detailed that “This one came out.”

After the terrible news, a video of more than a minute with several photos and clips has been uploaded from his account humorously Charlie to remember his step and everything he has lived and achieved: “Thank you for everything. You have made me very happy.”

The beautiful farewell of his girlfriend

One of the people who has received the news the worst has been his girlfriend, Nerea, Very popular also on social networks. Through an Instagram post, he has said goodbye to him in a very emotional way.

“In less than a month we were already dating and when we had a month of relationship I was already introducing him to my family. Did we go too fast? Perhaps. With Carlos everything was so easy I didn’t even think about it, I just let myself go because although we were totally unknown I felt that I had been with him all my life. We both felt that way,” the girl said.

“When we hadn’t even been 6 months the cancer struck again, also the pandemic and the truth is that they were a very hard few months since I physically could not support him. Many people call me brave for not having run away and I think “these people have never known what it is to love?” A pity”, she was very sorry.

She has admitted that they knew that “death was very present in their relationship”, but “unfortunately It was too soon.”