Casey Affleck warmly welcomes new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez with a very tender post

Last August 20, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are married for the second time. The ceremony was attended by many well-known Hollywood faces, including Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda and Renée Zellweger. One of the big absentees was Casey Affleck, brother of the groom. The actor, who won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, was unable to attend the ceremony due to unspecified family commitments. Nevertheless, she still wanted to give her support to her brother and sister-in-law with a very tender post!

Casey Affleck and that very tender post dedicated to Jennifer Lopez

Casey Affleck shared on his Instagram account, following the second wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a shot of a few years – at the time of the first relationship between his brother and the pop star – which portrays all three together. What struck everyone was the caption, which reads “The good things are worth waiting for. Here are the twists, the new beginnings and the search for new reserves of old loves. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real hardship! I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We really love you so much“. Words full of affection that know for JLO of a real welcome to the Affleck family!