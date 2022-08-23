Casey Affleck to Jennifer Lopez: “Welcome to the family, you are a jewel”

In what remains of 2022 many could go to the altar, but the one between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck it will remain, we are sure, the wedding of the year. The love found twenty years after the first heartbeat, the escape to Las Vegas for the first “yes” and then the romantic wedding celebrated in an old-fashioned house in Georgia, a white dress code for everyone and a happy ending, as in the most classic of romantic comedies.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time on Saturday, August 20 © IPA. SplashNews.com / ipa-agency.net

The evil ones, inevitable, tried a little to break the dream, from her first ex-husband Ojani Noa: “I wish you the best but I don’t think this marriage will last”his words to the Daily Mail, to those who saw in the absence of Casey Affleck at the wedding a signal of family disagreements. Ben’s younger brother, in reality, was held back by other commitments, but he did not miss his closeness to the spouses.

“Good things are worth waiting for”, wrote on Instagram by posting a photo of yesteryear, which portrays him together with Bennifer. «Here are the twists, the new beginnings and the search for new reserves of old loves. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real hardship! I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We really love you so much ». The absence of Jennifer Garner, Ben’s ex-wife, has also caused discussion. The actress would have been invited, but she would have preferred to decline, at least according to Hollywood Life. It would have been work, in Texas, to keep her away from the celebrations, which Affleck’s three children had instead attended, Violet, Seraphina And Samuel. After all, going to an ex’s wedding doesn’t have to be exactly the best.