Cardi B talks about WWE again

Cardi B on WWE

I used to love them… they were such a sexy couple… This was really my wwe era… even though I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple

They are the statements of the rapper Cardi B referring to the relationship between Edge and Lita herself. A rivalry that was mixed with his personal relationship with Matt Hardy. It was a story that crossed a line and that with the professionalism of the fighters they knew how to take it to another level.

The act of betrayal against the older brother of the Hardys helped establish them as the most heel fighters in the company. Edge himself was constantly booed at every appearance. Matt was fired and many blamed Edge himself. With his return, the rivalry was more heated than expected.

For the singer, this was the best era of WWE. Then they moved to the TVPG product and you need to go back a long way to remember such a spicy story. But the company has been in charge of expanding the product over the months, so everything indicates that they have managed to reinvent themselves in their efforts to generate new stories.

The rapper could debut in the future with WWE. In one of her last issues, she mentioned former wrestler Jimmy Snuka. Also, his song Up was used as the theme song for the hottest event of the summer just a year ago. So the relationship between singer and company can lead to a collaboration in the future.

