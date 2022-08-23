Cardi B names her favorite couple from WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era

Cardi B mentioned who was her favorite WWE couple in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Despite the fact that Cardi B is usually seen on her social networks in her different functions that she fulfills when carrying out her career as a singer, songwriter and actress, she periodically takes the time to mention something related to her love of wrestling, or more specifically by WWE. She mentioned on this occasion who made up her favorite couple from the ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’.

Through his Twitter account, Cardi B cited a tweet where the work Edge and Lita did was mentioned to mention that, despite being a fan of Trish Stratus, she considers them her favorite couple from WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’.

used to love them [Edge y Lita]. They were such a sexy couple.. This was really my era in WWE [Ruthless Aggression] Even though I was a Trish Stratus girl, I used to love this couple.

I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple…This was truly my wwe era…even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple https://t.co/m5Ur4buumP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 22, 2022

It should be remembered that the couple of Edge and Lita was one of the main attractions of the ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’ between 2005 and 2007. This union of both fighters was so important that it led ‘The Rated-R Superstar’ to become by first time in WWE Champion, while the former member of Team Xtreme won the company’s Women’s Championship on several occasions.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.