Camila Cabello will premiere the song ‘Take Me Back Home’ with the composer Hans Zimmer for a documentary project – Music

The Cuban-American will lean on the composer hans zimmer which, as many know, is responsible for the musical success of films such as, for example, ‘dunes‘ either ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘.

Now, both have collaborated to write and record this new song that will accompany the first trailer of the long-awaited documentary series ‘Frozen Planet II’ what will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough, one of the best-known naturalist popularizers on British television.

‘Take Me Back Home’, the song

It is the first time a new song has been written to support a release by BBC One and will present the voice of Cabello wrapped by the epic orchestration of Zimmer. The song will premiere on Friday, August 26.

This documentary is a sequel to the 2011 series. ‘Frozen Planet II’ will be a journey of six episodes across the frozen lands of the earth, including the North and South Poles, narrated by Sir David Attenborough and produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the creators of Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II.

The documentary

sources of the BBC advance that they will be able to see “the coldest regions of the world, the tundras and the tops of the mountains where the most enigmatic beasts of the planet reign supreme, even though the animals and the lands are on the cusp of a great change and a growing threat.

The song is the soundtrack to an extended trailer in which we will see wolves hunting huge bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales using cunning techniques to stalk their prey, and Siberian tigers rarely seen walking silently through the white snow. fresh.

The bet, according to its protagonists

Camila Hair has highlighted the importance ofBeing able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind being able to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer. Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is profoundly powerful as we try to protect these amazing ecosystems from global warming. I am grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”.

hans zimmer has referred to “It was so exciting writing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talent is as powerful as her voice. The team at Bleeding Fingers and I feel incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to mark a milestone in natural history.” as pioneering and important as Frozen Planet II”.

To get an idea of ​​where the documentary is going, let’s remember other chapters:

Frozen Planet II is a production of the Natural History Unit of BBC Studios for BBC One, co-produced by BBC America and The Open University, Migu Video, ZDF and France Télévisions. The executive producer is Mark Brownlow and the series producer is Elizabeth White. The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.