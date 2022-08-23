Camila Cabello plays with the concepts of the ‘Familia’ songs and talks about ‘drama’, ‘rebirth’ and Cuba | Videos | Music

Last April, Camila Cabello published Familyhis long-awaited third studio album from which songs like Don’t go yet, Bam Bam Y to the teeth with Maria Becerra. In LOS40 we had the opportunity to talk at length about this work in an interview back then, but we were also able to play a game to learn the ins and outs of this work that is so special to her.

We wanted to learn more about the ins and outs of Family. That’s why, Karín Herrero, our most thuggish announcer, proposed to Camila Cabello an exercise that had to do with the concepts and themes that she addresses in her songs. This is what the game consisted of: “I’m going to give you three words that can quite well define a song on the album and you have to choose one of those words and reason your answer”.

Karín chose some of the most popular tracks on the album: Bam Bam, psychofreak, Don’t go yet Y Lola. Those four songs have a complex background because when Camila Cabello wrote them she pulled from her personal harvest, delving into her feelings and her experiences.

She, always complying with LOS40, he accepted the rules of the game and ended up talking about the drama, the rebirth, Cuba and two artists he admires very much: Yotuel and WILLOW. Do you want to see how Camila Cabello performs with this challenge? Hit play and don’t miss it!