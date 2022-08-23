Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer will premiere soundtrack of the documentary series “Frozen Planet II”

Camila Hair He has just taken another big step in his career, this time alongside one of the most famous film composers in the world, hans zimmer.

The Cuban will be the voice behind the song titled “Take Me Back Home”, part of the soundtrack of the new BBC One docuseries, Frozen Planet II.

The collaboration between the interpreter of “Havana” and the German composer who won two Oscars for the soundtracks of the films The Lion King Y duneswill be released next Friday, August 26 along with the extended trailer for the series.

“My life is a dream”, Camila wrote on her Twitter account announcing the premiere of the song that will accompany the audiovisual narrated by the British scientist and naturalist Sir David Attenborough and produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

The singer commented to BBC that “being able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, not to mention being able to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer”.

Camila Cabello assured that “Frozen Planet II is breathtaking and Sir David’s narration is profoundly powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.”

The young woman added that she is very grateful to be able to lend her voice to such an inspiring series.

In his statements to the BBCHans Zimmer added that “it was hugely exciting to write and record ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discover that her musical talent is as powerful as her voice.”

The composer, who is once again joined by arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel, said: “The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to score a natural history landmark. as pioneering and important as Frozen Planet II“.

According to the evaluations of BBCCamila’s voice and the soundtrack created by Zimmer manage to convey that feeling of fragility and danger that the coldest regions of the planet experience.

BBC Radio 1 will premiere “Take Me Back Home” on The Greg James Show this Friday, but it will also be released via Camila Cabello’s social media channels.

Frozen Planet II It is a sequel to the series of the same name that premiered in 2011. This time it will have six episodes that will take the public on a journey through the North and South Poles.

