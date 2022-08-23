Brad Pitt wears the Barbiecore trend in 2022

The barbie core started as a “more is more” womenswear trend, in which Kim Kardashian (at Balenciaga), Dua Lipa (at Versace) and Hailey Bieber (at Attico) dressed this summer in bright hues of Hubba Bubba bubblegum, fuchsia and hot pink. This arose as a remnant of the obsession with Y2K era styleas well as by its own Barbie in the run-up to the doll’s next film, which will be released next year.

The trend has also been present on the catwalks, where brands such as Versace and Moschino have shown garments that seem to belong to their own wardrobe. Barbiewhile Valentino presented an all-pink collection for 2022, which also capitalizes on the trend.

However, as shown Brad Pittthe barbie core It’s not just for women. Ami, Vtmnts and Dior have all gone for light pink suits, crew necks and shorts, while Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli has also featured hot pink pieces – double-breasted suits and silk shirts – for men .

In addition to Brad Pitta group of stars has driven this trend in the menswear. The real-life Ken doll, Ryan Gosling, who will play the other half of Barbie in the next movie, she donned a pink suit for the premiere of The Gray Man last month. On the other hand, the actor heart stopperJoe Locke, wore a cheerful bubblegum pink suit by Ami at the BAFTAs earlier this year, while Sebastian Stan donned an all-pink Valentino outfit, complete with a jacket oversizeda t-shirt, pants and sneakers, for the 2022 MET Gala. Even Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox joined the trend with outfits to match at the premiere of his documentary Life In Pink.

The girls did well this summer, but we think this is definitely going to be a rosy fall for menswear.

Article originally published in GQ UK.