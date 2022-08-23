Boy who suffered bullying triumphs in Hollywood and will debut in ‘Furiosa’ | Films

liliana carmona

Quaden Bayles to perform alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

george miller, director of ‘furious’the spin-off of ‘Mad Max’, announced in an interview for the Sydney Morning Herald magazine that Quaden Bayles, a boy who suffered bullying and his case went viral, will be part of the cast of the film.

The 11-year-old boy became famous on the internet after his mother posted a touching video in February 2020 saying he was bullied for having achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism.

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller said. “She did such a good job that she got a part in ‘Furiosa’.”

In addition to “Furiosa,” Quaden will star opposite Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in another Miller film called “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

When does ‘Furiosa’, the ‘Mad Max’ spin-off, premiere?

The movie ‘Furiosa’ is currently filming in Australia, which will feature performances by Anya Taylor-Joywho will play a young Furiosa, the role of Charlize Theron in the 2015 film, in addition to Chris Hemsworth (‘Thor’).

This film is scheduled to premiere in May 2024, being the fifth installment of the famous franchise.