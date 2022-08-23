Bodega Aurrerá makes a “nenis” type strategy in Hot Fashion

IMCO measured the number of women who are dedicated to the activity of “nenis”, a derogatory term for an enterprise that is supported by its sales from social networks.

BCG and Fondazione Altagamma know which countries are leaders in live commerce sales or as it is known in Mexico, “nenis” type.

Within social networks, brands like Target have also implemented live commerce, a key trend in social commerce.

The strategy of Hot Fashion that Aurrera Winery leveraged on their social networks resorted to a influencer, who with contents such as “babes” promotes its clothing inventory.

A term that emerged to derogatorily refer to women and men who made videos on social networks to promote sales of their products, has become an important phenomenon that, according to figures from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, encompasses at least 5.2 million womenthose who undertake in Mexico and of them, who have resorted to social networks to boost their sales as a means of income, the 82 percent It does it informally.

Under this approach with projections of the IMCO, the role of social networks to boost sales and video ventures has become a phenomenon that today follows very practical guidelines.

The practice of the “nenis” with which in Mexico the activity of selling through livesin the world is part of the social commerce and within this “live commerce”according to Statistical in an exclusive study for subscribers, explains that only in health contingency, grew in a 76 percent.

Despite the fact that this practice has been stigmatized in Mexico, since the term emerged from the entrepreneurs who thus responded to messages requesting information on the products they sold, there are projections of BCG Y Altagamma Foundation, where the platforms warn that there are two specific countries, where this practice is a powerful trend. Chinese, with a 76 percent of the total population interviewed, who said they recognized this sales practice, and the United States, where 55 percent said recognize the practice. The study released a projection and estimated that in the rest of the world, only a 37 percent said recognize the practice.

Nenis-type action at Bodega Aurrerá

The live commerce led Bodega Aurrerá to hire Carel Quezada, who devoted himself to making live broadcasts to promote the Hot Fashion of the supermarket chain and the measure is an action similar to the one that “nenis” have implemented in Mexico, giving rise to the emergence of the derogatory term against them, but also projecting the importance that the live commerce has inside the social commerce in Mexico and the world.

@carelquezada Friends, the #HotFashion season ♬ original sound – Carelquezada 💄✨

@carelquezada Friends! Don’t forget to take advantage of Bodega Aurrera’s #HotFashion online @bodegaaurrera ♬ original sound – Carelquezada 💄✨

The facts are without a doubt part of a segment that gains relevance in social networks and that recalls actions that we have already seen in other retail chains, such as targetis also an important activation that sets us a very important challenge, the value of communication in the market.

This growing capacity of social networks now as sales triggers, has allowed the retail increase your commitment in the market where one aspect is essential and it is the importance of communicating on networks with very clear calls to action, which has allowed even social networks such as Instagram already have a sales ecosystem so that without leaving the social network, purchases can be made.

Now read: