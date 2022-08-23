Blue nails, tips and ideas for nail polishes

The blue nails are the perfect choice to be inspired by Caribbean waters, swimming pools and blue curaçao, the bold shades of blue are a very strong trend. From indigo to cobalt to the more dreamy sky blue, this shade, in its many variations, is deeply calming. The possibilities to play are truly endless so how to find your own blue nail polish? You can also try a different shade on each finger for an on-trend manicure. Celebrities like Selena Gomez , Kim Kardashian And Candice Swanepoel have long chosen this range of colors, decorating their nails with various shades of periwinkle blue, electric, gradient blue, midnight blue. This is a clear departure from the deep shades typically reserved for the colder months of the year, and blue gives the manicure freshness and also a way to feel closer to the sea especially when we are stuck in the office on hot summer days.

Periwinkle blue nails approved by Selena Gomez

Do like Selena Gomez, choose the periwinkle blue color for the nail polish pantone color of the year 2022 very peri, transformation symbol. We advise you to make only two coats of this nail polish color. For a lasting finish (once the nails have dried, of course), apply a special serum to the cuticles and repeat the application every day for hydrated skin and healthy-looking nails.

Azure blue nails

THE pastel blue colors for nails they are not reserved only for spring. Opt for one shades of blue for a summer manicure of sure effect, this ultralight color is particularly suitable when combined with tanned skin. Summer is synonymous with blue skies and days spent relaxing on the beach, so if that’s the mood you want to create with your nail color, look no further than this blue. It is a shade that is both captivating and soft, which embodies the cheerful serenity of the summer season, is then crisp and clean and is useful when we are tired of our red and pink glazes.

Cobalt blue or royal blue nails

Do you love the long-lasting gel manicure but also want to change the color of your nails often? A gorgeous cobalt or royal blue will have the maximum shine in contrast to a darker skin tone. For some people, a bold blue can be a little overkill when it comes to nail color. As soon as you try it on your nails, you will begin to imagine all the ways you can show off this shade.A curiosity about this nail polish: it sparked a frenzy in 2012, when Beyoncé she wore it during her first public appearance after giving birth to her daughter Blue Ivy. The cobalt blue color is extremely pigmented and bright, almost electric.

Midnight blue nails

Choose a shade of midnight blue for your nails to recreate a dyed denim effect. Midnight blue just like black, it lends itself well to various color combinations and is always in fashion. It is perfect for party nail art and is also very popular in the fall season. It is also a good option for fair complexions. Combine it with yours denim jacket preferred for a monochromatic look that will surely be one of the most beautiful. A rich navy blue nail polish always has a refined look.

Blue and silver, Tiffany and electric blue nails

Do you love metallic colors? You will go crazy for coloring the nails of blue and silver: also opt for gel to make your nail polish last for the duration of your holidays and to bring the majestic ocean waves directly to your manicure, to dream of the pool. The Tiffany blue color arouses emotions, luxury and elegance at the same time: add a romantic allure to your everyday look with this shade of blue. Electric blue colored nails are perfect to help you follow not one, but two popular beauty trends at once. If you choose a shade of rich blue with purple micro-glitter you will add sparkle to your evening style; opting for a electric blue for the nailsyou will give a glam touch to any outfit: imagine combining it with a completely white total look will be a very classy choice.

Special Application Tips