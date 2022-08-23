Billie Eilish shares “TV” and “The 30th”

billie eilish surprised everyone with the release of two new songs after not having released any new music since their last album Happier Than Ever, last year.

The EP called Guitar Songs it’s just an acoustic gift, a couple of songs based on a guitar and the singer’s voice in her classic soft and nostalgic tone.

“TV” and “The 30th” were produced by his brother Finneaswho also co-wrote them with Billie and they are purely emotional and reflexive. Through her music we can appreciate a Billie more mature, with more introspective themes, although the singer has always touched on sensitive issues and personal growth, on this occasion we see her more serene, like a talk from someone who has lived a lot and has a lot to say, despite her young age .

billie eilish had already submitted “TV” in Manchester a little over a month ago at one of their concerts, but now we have the studio version and you can better appreciate the nuances of the melody and better understand the lyrics, which from our perspective encompasses the indifference of society, stuck in his own day-to-day, before the real important events of the world, perhaps because of the line where he alludes to the case of Roe v. Wade. In addition, the voices of the public at that concert in Manchester add a special touch.

“The 30th” on the other hand, it is much more personal and seems to have a special dedication. You can certainly feel the emotion of the singer as the song builds in intensity to end in a low key as it started.

Definitely billie eilish continues to demonstrate why since her debut she has been one of the most acclaimed artists, not only by the public but also by critics.