Ben Affleck’s brother welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family

Casey Affleck, brother of Ben Affleck, dedicated a welcome message to Jennifer Lopez after the second wedding took place at the actor’s mansion in Georgia, United States.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple of the moment and the whole world knows that. Her first wedding in Las Vegas was a front-page event and now her second marriage continues to be talked about. This time, the brand new married couple had the participation of famous celebrities, close friends and family.

It was during the last weekend that Ben Affleck’s brother surprised everyone by making a post dedicated to Jennifer Lopez where she welcomes her to the family along with a photograph from 20 years ago when she shared a walk down the street with her and her brother.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Cheers to the twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reserves from an old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some royal dysfunction! It’s a joke. I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much! ”, Was the message that she dedicated to JLo.

Who attended the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

According to various US media reports, among the list of attendees were Matt Damon along with his wife, Jason Mewes, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, presenter Jimmy Kimmel and director Kevin Smith.

