Ben Affleck’s brother does not attend the wedding with JLo; he texts his sister in law

After almost 20 years apart Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally said “yes” with a luxurious ceremony that was not attended by the actor’s brotheralthough he did not hesitate to send a emotional message with which he welcomed his family to the “Bronx Diva”.

The “Batman” actor and JLo celebrated a second wedding that lasted three days in the Mansion that Affleck has in Georgia, although among the guests celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo appeared, the great absentee was Casey Affleck who for personal commitments I can not assist although this did not prevent me from congratulating them.

“Bennifer”, as the couple is already known, began their relationship for the first time in 2002 and Casey witnessed their love, This is how he showed it with a photo of the three in which Jennifer López and the actor are seen holding hands while they are accompanied by his brother, who at that time I was 25 years old.

Casey Affleck congratulates Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram @caseyaffleck

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here are the twists and turns, the new beginnings and the search for new repositories of old love. Welcome to the family, get ready for a real argument! It’s a joke, I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!”, is the message with which Casey congratulates her sister-in-law.

Casey Affleck also recalled the obstacles that the couple had to face in order to get to the altarAs an example of this, the mansion in which they were married was compared by the “Pearl Harbor” actor to celebrate his wedding with JLo the first time, so when he canceled his engagement in 2004 he tried to put it up for sale.

JLo and Ben Affleck wedding

The first images of the actors’ wedding were leaked on social networks, in them you can see the singer of “On the Floor” wearing a stunning wedding dress that would be from the fashion firm Ralph Lauren made to measure in Italy .

Furthermore, it was revealed that he was Jay Shetty, ex-Hindu monk and famous life coach, who officiated the wedding at Jennifer Lopez’s choice since he wanted to give the ceremony a spiritual touch. He also officiated lily collins wedding and Charlie McDowell that took place last year.

So far it is not known if the actors will have a second honey moon after the one they enjoyed in Paris accompanied by their children, although people close to the couple pointed out that they signed an agreement to be separated for a certain time with the intention of focusing on their professional projects.

JLo and Ben Affleck wedding. Photo: Instagram @benaffleckoficiall

