Ben Affleck goes on a trip with Matt Damon without JLo after second wedding

Three days were the ones that lasted the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who after the event was caught aboard a van emaciated and very tired, even seen with half-closed eyes, apparently about to fall asleep. The car – in which the singer was also traveling – went to the airport where her best friend was already waiting for him, Matt Damon.

After the party at his mansion, the 50-year-old actor left Georgia with Matt Damonbut without JLo, the media reported Page Six. This fact drew attention given the proximity of their wedding, and that is that usually after the ceremony, the newlyweds go on their honeymoon, something that seems not to be in the plans of the actors.

​In the images shared by the previously cited medium, Ben Affleck is seen boarding a private jet accompanied by his three children, the fruit of his marriage to Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

They were traveling on the same plane Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. According to the American press, both actors and their respective families returned home together after the spectacular wedding, which began on Friday and ended on Sunday with a barbecue picnic.

​However, what sparked speculation is that both actors would have gone their separate ways instead of enjoying a second married trip or spending time together, as is traditionally the case with other couples. Although, a few weeks ago they went on their honeymoon to Paris with their children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

It is worth mentioning that the ceremony held in Georgia this weekend was officiated by Jay Shetty, in addition to the attendance of several Hollywood stars. Although it was a symbolic party, since the couple married the month passed legally in Las VegasIt was, without a doubt, a moment that will go down in celebrity wedding history.

Recently JLo published the first official photo of his relationship with the protagonist of batman v superman In the image, a close-up of her face is made, in which you can see some details of her dress and the expensive pearl earrings she wore.

amt