Ben Affleck goes on a trip with Matt Damon instead of going on a honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

last weekend, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They gathered their loved ones at the estate that the actor has in the state of Georgia: all this to make them share their love with a second wedding party whose activities lasted well into Sundayday in which the couple, their relatives and their friends enjoyed a succulent barbecue.

Once the event is over, an “exhausted” Ben decided to return home on the private jet in which his good friend Matt Damon would travel and his wife, Luciana Barroso, as well as the three offspring of the first: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Contrary to what many might think, the diva from the Bronx and her husband did not plan to embark on another romantic tripas a second honeymoon derived from these last celebrations.

Keep in mind that Ben and Jennifer were actually legally married last month, when they opted for a quick, intimate, and inexpensive event at a Las Vegas chapel to become husband and wife.

Although Ben’s bucolic garden was the scene of a romantic and emotional ceremony last weekend, officiated by his friend Jay Shetty, really the act was nothing more than a symbolic onewhich by the way did not attend Casey Affleck, brother of the groom, or Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of the Hollywood star.

The mediatic couple enjoyed their honeymoon at the end of July with an extensive trip through Europe, which left endless moments to remember.

The paparazzi captured the two lovers in the most varied situations, to the point that the image of Ben sleeping soundly with his mouth open on the deck of a boat has ended up becoming one of the memes of the summer, much to the artist’s chagrin .

