Bella Hadid activism pro Palestine: the impact on her career

In recent years, Bella Hadid has become increasingly outspoken about her support for Palestine, the country where her father was born, Mohamed Hadid. In April of this year, he accused Instagram of censoring videos and images showing Israel’s law enforcement abuses against the population of the Palestinian territorieswriting that he wants to return a different vision than the “version of our people painted in the worst way in order to justify this mass abomination. If you really want to silence me, just like the journalists, dear Instagram know I will continue to come forward with my messages of peace, showing concrete information on how the IDF, the Israeli government, mercilessly attacks innocent Palestinian people for no reason, except for the simple fact of being Palestinians. ”

Among the three Hadid brothers, all activists for the cause of their father Mohamed’s country of origin, Bella is the one who exposes herself the most, expanding her commitment to the difficulties of the entire Islamic community, which suffers discrimination in Western society. Last February, for example, Bella Hadid spoke via Instagram about how important she felt to guarantee freedom for Muslim women to wear hijab. In many Western countries, in fact, governments are imposing various laws that prevent women from covering their heads with the veil, especially in the name of greater common security. It happens in Switzerland, but only with regard to the burqa, but it happens mostly in France. “ Hijabi women – Hadid said on her Instagram profile – are not allowed to wear their hijab at school in France., to play sports, to swim, even to wear it on their passport photos. You can’t work in hospitals with a hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say that the only way to get it is to take off the hijab

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

His defense of the Palestinian cause got her an entire attack page (bought by advertisers, to be exact) on the New York Times and a tweet written directly from the official Twitter account of the country of Israel, actions she returned to talk about in an interview published a few weeks ago for the podcast Rep by Noor Tagouri. “I have this overwhelming anxiety of not being able to say the right thing and not being what everyone, from my followers to those who commission the work, feels the need for me to be at all times. But I also realized that I have studied the matter enough. Israeli-Palestinian, I know my family well enough, I know my history well enough. And this should be enough for me to be allowed to express an opinion. ”

The supermodel has long been a supporter of Palestine. In a June Instagram post, she reaffirmed her commitment to fight for Palestine, writing: “I will never allow anyone to forget our beautiful Palestine, or our beautiful people”.

Hadid’s activism has grown over the past two years. On Instagram he shared a letter against apartheid, as well as photos and videos of alleged unprovoked violence between the Israeli defense forces and the Palestinians. In March, she and her sister, Gigi Hadid, announced that they would donate the earnings from Fashion Week to organizations that provide aid in Ukraine and Palestine.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But his activism was not at no cost. Especially considering the excellent relations that have always existed between the United States, the country in which she was born, raised and where Bella lives, and Israel. There is no doubt which side America is on, regardless of who its president is. “I have seen so many companies decide to stop working with me precisely because I have been politically exposed to this issue“said the supermodel a Rep . “I have friends who have completely abandoned me.” In May 2021, she was accused of being, in essence, anti-Zionist by Israel’s official Twitter account, after participating in a pro-Palestinian march following an airstrike in Gaza. Hadid then denounced “Israeli colonization” and “military occupation and apartheid”, even though she had made it clear that “it was not about religion” or “spitting hate on one or the other.” I am with my parents. Palestinian brothers and sisters ”, he concluded. Soon after, Hadid, her sister and Dua Lipa (who was engaged to her brother, Anwar Hadid at the time) were, in fact, targeted by a full-page ad in New York. Times who even accused them of “anti-Semitism”. Talking with Rep Hadid called the ad “something very disappointing”, adding that the newspaper “sold his soul for money.” Reflecting on the vitriolic insults she suffered, the model said, “When I speak of Palestine, I am labeled as something I am not,” referring to anti-Semitism. Hadid noted in the interview that she realized from a very young age that people would not willingly accept her identity as a proud Palestinian woman. She recalled being called a “terrorist” in the eighth grade. “They insulted me and I was accused of feeling hatred for another people, but what I was talking about was purely freeing my father’s people, giving a land to people who have been suffering deeply for decades.” But a recent exchange with an Israeli woman on the streets of New York made her realize that she is no longer afraid to speak. “I was walking out of a restaurant, and this woman came up to me and said, ‘I just moved to New York from Israel recently, and I said to myself that if I ever saw Bella Hadid I would go to her and have her. asked why she hates me so much, ‘”Hadid said, adding that she replied to the stranger, telling her he didn’t hate her at all and inviting her to discuss it all together. “I’m not afraid of anything, I’m not afraid to express my thoughts. But I realized thanks to that conversation, that you don’t need to be aggressive or combative. All that was right to happen was for two girls to talk about their story and , at best, they could find a common denominator. In this case it happened, and what unites me and that Israeli girl is the sincere desire that no one, on either side, dies, suffers, is abused again and again. “