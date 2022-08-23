«Beats x Kim»: the earphones by Kardashian

He has designed jewelry, clothing lines, lingerie and perfumes, and now Kim Kardashian also presents “its” wireless earphones: the “Beats x Kim” are arriving, in collaboration with the Beats brand. They are the brand’s latest true wireless earphones, already available for purchase at Apple.com/kim

The style is Kim’s minimalist style and they are available in three neutral colors: moon (clear), Dunes (medium) e Land (dark). The shape, with those fins, guarantees a secure fit to carry out daily activities without interruptions: from the gym to the office, including everything that happens in the meantime.

“I wanted to get away from the idea that headphones have to be colored to express personality,” said Kim Kardashian.

The Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones currently available and offer an excellent listening experience, thanks to active noise cancellation, Transparency and adaptive EQ modes, spatial audio with head motion detection and Apple H1 chip. They are also compatible with Android phones by downloading the paired Beats app.

The cost? 229.95 EUR.