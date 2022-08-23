Beats and Kim Kardashian, technology meets luxury – iGizmo.it

Technology meets luxury: Beats and eclectic entrepreneur Kim Kardashian announce the first ever collaboration for the Beats Fit Pro, the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds. The “Beats x Kim” are available for purchase online at Apple.com and in select stores.

The “Beats x Kim” collaboration represents a meeting between fashion and functionality, in which high-level technology is dressed in the exclusive minimalist style of Kim Kardashian. The redesigned Beats Fit Pro is available in three neutral colors: Luna (light), Dune (medium) and Terra (dark).

These versatile shades and innovative lug design provide a secure fit to seamlessly carry out everyday tasks – from the gym to the office, including everything that happens in between. Also conceived to be a statement accessory, they allow you to express your identity through colors, creating monochromatic looks or based on strong contrasts

“I wanted to get away from the idea that headphones have to be colored to express personality,” said Kim Kardashian. “This is a special collaboration, because it allows you to choose whether to conform or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that enhance individuality.”

To accompany the launch, Kim Kardashian becomes the star of the official “Beats x Kim” campaign; she talks to us about the inspiration that led to this collaboration and she shares some moments behind the scenes.

The Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones currently available and offer an excellent listening experience, thanks to active noise cancellation, Transparency and adaptive EQ modes, spatial audio with head motion detection and Apple H1 chip. They are also compatible with Android phones by downloading the paired Beats app.

Availability

“Beats x Kim” are available for purchase online at Apple.com in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan for € 229.95 (EUR) from Tuesday, August 16, at 7:00 PT. From August 17, they are available in limited quantities at select Apple Stores and exclusive authorized resellers.