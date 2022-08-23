Bayley asked a former WWE wrestler for permission to use her move

Over the years, Bayley has often shown that her passion for WWE dates back to long before she was even part of the professional wrestling business. So much so, that the fighter has taught on numerous occasions Photos of her as a child posing with some of her idols of the past.



Victory, WWE and TNA legend spoke about Bayley recently in an interview on Alyx’s World, and the former women’s champion revealed that she met Bayley when she was a child and recently asked her permission to use one of his moves More popular.

“I met Bayley twice when she was a little girl. At a signing when she was 11 years old, and at 14 she told me: ‘I’m going to be a Diva’. Do you know how many times we heard fans say that? They have no idea how hard it is to get into the business and how much you sacrifice and are away from your family. They think it’s like a piece of cake.”

“She was a huge fan of mine. Actually, she texted me the other day and was like, ‘Hey, do you mind if I use your Spinning Sidewalk Slam?’ and I was like, ‘The Spider Web? It would be an honor. It would be an honor’.

I wouldn’t be offended at all if someone used my finisher, Widow’s Peak. I am no longer in business. It is a tribute to me, because they saw me. But Bayley is one of them who is so kind and generous…”

Throughout her career, Victoria used the Spider-Web as one of her signature moves, and it seems Bayley now add it to your arsenal. Yesterday on RAW, Bayley competed for the first time in more than a year in a television match, although, for now, we will have to wait to see her use that maneuver.

