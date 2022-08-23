Bayern Munich’s ds empty the bag on Cristiano Ronaldo

23 August 2022

Bayern Munich spills the bag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Joined by Sport Bild, Bayern Munich ds Hasan Salihamdzic spilled the beans on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion is probably experiencing the most stressful summer of his life: he wants to leave Manchester but has not yet found a club that can welcome him. In recent weeks he has also been associated with the Bavarian club.

“If we look at our current attacking department, we have eight players for four positions. We have experimented with new solutions, they are all going through their best moment. We also have talents that we want to give space to, so Ronaldo was out of our reach. We are very happy with the game. our rose “.

Before jumping on Sadio Manè, Bayern tried to sign Erling Haaland, then ended up at Manchester City: “We had some conversations, it’s no secret. We had a type of operation in mind but in the end it didn’t go well for various reasons . I don’t want to blame the player, he has decided what he thinks is best for him. I think we have made good decisions too: the guys we have here are exceptional. “