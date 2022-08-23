Bataclan, life imprisonment in Salah Abdeslam. 19 of the 20 defendants sentenced

“Incompressible” life sentence for Salah Adbeslam, the only survivor of the commando of 10 terrorists who on 13 November 2015 carried out a series of attacks in Paris, especially inside the Bataclan, killing 130 people.

This was decided by the Paris judges, after 10 months of hearings. This is the harshest penalty provided for by the French judicial system, which is equivalent to a “slow death penalty”: after the first thirty years in prison, Abdeslam will be able to ask the court for a new assessment of the perpetuity of the sentence, but the decision will depend on the opinion of a commission made up of five magistrates of the Court of cassation that will discuss with the victims to assess whether a possible release may involve dangers for public order. So, it is it is very unlikely that Abdeslam will one day be released from prison. For him, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor had asked for a life sentence without the possibility of penalty discounts.

According to the judges, Abdeslam is “co-perpetrator of killings in connection with a terrorist enterprise“, And despite the 32-year-old said that he had given up on blowing himself up” for humanity “, and that he had changed his mind at the last moment seeing the boys sitting in the outdoor area, according to reports, however, he was the explosive vest, defectivenot to have entered into operation.

In addition to Abdeslam they were 19 other of the 20 accused were also sentenced, with sentences ranging from one to thirty years in prison. There are 20 people, involved in various capacities in the organization and execution of the attacks of November 13, 2015. Six of them, of which five were killed, were judged in absentia.

Luciana Milani, mother of Valeria Solesin, a demography researcher at the Sorbonne and the only Italian victim of the Paris attacks (she died in Bataclan at the age of 28), she had already followed many stages of the trial and returned to the French capital to read the sentence. “How did I accept the sentence? With serenity. This process is part of my life. The trial, not the punishments, ”she explained to her Republic. «I’m not saying they leave me indifferent, but almost. The only aspect that disturbed me was the confusion at the reading of the sentence ». Being present during the reading «I felt it as a duty towards my daughter and my family. What happened, this process, is part of our life. It didn’t cost me any effort. I’m glad I was there. For me it makes a difference. It is also a way to deal with what has happened to me ». The decision of the judges, for her, means “the victory of law over terror. Democracy over terrorism ”.

