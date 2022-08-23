Barbie fever, the latest victim is Khloé Kardashian

Let’s face it right away, there are many of us who are no longer in the skin to see the film on Barbie with Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling. So much so that a shot stolen from the set, with the actors in roller skates, literally sent social media into a tailspin.

In short, Barbie fever, the same one that evidently also hit Khloé Kardashian who, to celebrate her 38th birthday, was inspired by the iconic doll that boasts over 60 years of life, all strictly in pink.

Playing on TikTok the founder of Good American showed its transformation, with It’s Givin from Lact in the background. Alluring gaze – complete with a pink flannel in her hair and a spotted designer bathrobe Zizi Donohoe – before closing in the walk-in closet, and then here it is in version Barbie. Pink mini dress in lattex that enhance the shapes of Khloé and in matching décolleté with stiletto heel.

A style that could easily be worn Margot Robbie in the next film directed by Greta Gerwin. However, for Khloé this is not the only outfit that seems to be inspired by the most famous doll in the world. In fact, on Instagram, one day after her birthday, she gave a shot with a bikini Good American – needless to say pink -, and, in the same way, a few days earlier she showed herself in a leotard SKIMS combined with trousers Good American shiny on the shades that have always characterized Barbie.

Now we have a certainty, at the premiere of the film, he will certainly be in the front row Khloé and, without a shadow of a doubt, she will show up with a fantastic hot pink dress.

