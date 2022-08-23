Avatar premieres trailer for its revival

James Cameron has always been a very ambitious director, and although that has not always earned him the sympathy of his colleagues, the results of his films are always significant for the history of cinema, whether he admits it or not. As a creator, he goes beyond general expectations and does not hesitate to create the necessary technological tools to fulfill his vision, even if this takes years and implies the sacrifice of other dream projects. Avatar- 83% is the great example of this and to celebrate that the sequel will finally hit theaters around the world at the end of this year, it was decided to re-release the first installment with a new trailer to remind the public of the excitement it caused in 2009.

Keep reading: James Cameron Compares Avatar Sequels To Lord Of The Rings

Avatar has a fairly simple approach, and although many accuse james cameron little original, the truth is that his story has been used by many others with less ambition. The film tells the story of Jake Sully, a paraplegic ex-military man who takes the place of his dead twin brother for a project in which he must infiltrate an alien species to better understand them and ensure the recovery of a very important mineral for terrestrial companies. Of course, this man, played by Sam Worthington, finds a precious freedom in this process and recognizes that the beliefs of the Na’vi are much more natural and balanced than those of the capitalist and violent minds that he knows only too well.

The battle for resources is inevitable and although the story technically has a closure, Cameron has always been open about his interest in forming a franchise. At that moment, Avatar not only did it become the highest-grossing film of all time, beating Titanic – 88%, also transformed the overall viewer experience with its unprecedented technology and visuals. For fans to remember what the world of Pandora was like and prepare for a successful comeback, Avatar It will hit theaters around the world again in 4K format with High Dynamic Range (HDR), and we already have a trailer for its re-release.

Check out the progress here:

Avatar It will be re-released on September 23 and will be totally remastered to improve its sound and image. The plan to bring her back to the movies is one that Cameron has been thinking about since 2017, but now it works better to promote Avatar: The Way of Water. In addition to the exclusive trailer, the tape also has an official poster of this first part where Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver also act.

You may also like: Avatar: The Way of Water | James Cameron isn’t sure the movie will be a box office hit

Recently, some Disney + users realized that the tape of Avatar It was no longer available in the catalog and it seems that the decision to withdraw it, at least for now, is to force people to go to the cinema because the company will do everything possible to find an economic benefit with this revival. After all, the first part remains one of the most successful titles of all time and they hope to improve the figures with this exclusive event, in addition to promoting the sequel and the very idea of ​​​​the new installments that will arrive throughout the series. next decade.

james cameron took time to start production Avatar: The Way of Water because the technology of that time did not convince him for underwater scenes. Instead of giving up, he spent years developing software and camera improvements so he could film the way he wanted. But the pressure also extended to her cast, as they all had to train very hard for motion capture work, like Kate Winslet, who learned to hold her breath for several minutes in order to do her scenes.

The director is willing to finish this franchise, which will have five films, but he himself does not know if he will be the director of all of them and it is because his focus has prevented him from working on other projects all these years. If the revival of Avatar gets big numbers, you can be sure that the sequel will be a success at the box office, which in turn shows a real interest in continuing the saga, whether in the hands of Cameron or not.

don’t leave without reading: Avatar: James Cameron assures that the revival will change the critics’ minds