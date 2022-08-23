Autumn hair, trends for F / W 22-23

Autumn hair, the seven hair trends

After the summer, you immediately think about how to give a twist to the foliage. After all, after being exposed to the sun and being in close contact with chlorine and salt, hair they appear stressed and often ruined, and you want to see them shine again. So you book at the faithful hairdresser, or to give in to a restructuring treatment or to give a cut. And here we come to the rescue, making a recap of the autumn-winter trends 2022-23 hottest spotted on the catwalk. There is something for all tastes, whether you want to update your look with just the use of accessories, or whether you want to try a completely new cut, both of which are also perfect for attending September weddings. here you are the seven hair trends definitive for autumn.

1 Braids and bows

The models on the catwalk of Cecilie Bahnsen they wore a trio of train braids, closed with elegant bows. Instead the baby braids, fixed with a maxi stiff bow in a low chignon, were chosen by Brandon Maxwell as the quintessence of chic.

2 Hurray for clothespins

A return to being a child but in a sophisticated (and designer) key. From Chanel the clips were combined with shiny and retro hairstyles, halfway between smooth and wavy. Completely different texture choice for Fendiwho applied the clips on hair with a hyper wet effect, where the wet locks, reminiscent of the waves of mermaids, are stopped by a touch of gold.

3 The hyper lateral line

Just like the baby boomers of Gen Z wear it. Get inspired by them and also by the fashion shows: Miu Miu has chosen a maxi side line well highlighted on hair with a natural and clean texture, which revisits the classic smooth not spaghetti but just wavy. Giambattista Valli instead it suggests a gelled look from roots to ends, nice for wet look lovers who often attend chic evenings.

4 The nineties return of the short Pixie cut

He just brought it back Emma Watson, now protagonist of the Prada Beauty campaign for the launch of the new Paradoxe perfume. You get inspired by the fashion shows: the perfect pixie cut is super sleek and with zigzag bangs, as they show Chloé And Valentino.