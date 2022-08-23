August 2002 / August 2022, Shazam turns 20 and Drake is the most ‘shazamato’ ever

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on world news

Shazam has turned 20 and has officially surpassed 70 billion songs since this week. The platform, a pillar of popular culture, has changed the way people approach music by making song identification accessible to all. For more than 225 million global monthly users, “Shazam” means discovering something new. To celebrate the occasion, Shazam invites fans to take a journey through memory with a special playlist composed of the most Shazamata song of each calendar year of the last 20 years. The playlist, which ranges from Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”, reflects the music that fans around the world have been actively searching for over the past two decades. Listen now exclusively on Apple Music. Over the years, Shazam’s global charts played a crucial role in helping identify new talent such as Masked Wolf, who was one of Shazam’s 5 artists to watch in 2021 and ended up having the hottest track. shazamato globally that year with “Astronaut In The Ocean”. “The fact that people all over the world took the time to get their phones out and Shazamato my songs is a great honor for me as an artist,” said Masked Wolf. “You know you have something special when you see Shazam’s numbers move.”

Shazam’s charts have also become a barometer for unexpected pop culture moments. Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, featured on “Stranger Things”, led to an all-time high of the singer’s Shazam, and the song placed at No. 1 of the Shazam Global Top 200 for 10 days. It ultimately reached the top of 25 national charts, more than any other song in 2022. By keeping its finger on the pulse of music, Shazam also played a key role in bringing local artists to a global audience. The longest-running global # 1 song of 2021 was “Love Nwantiti [Remix]”by Nigerian artist CKay, which became the second song to exceed the Shazam million mark in a week.

“Shazam has played a pivotal role in my career,” said CKay. “He has allowed millions of people around the world to discover me and my unique Nigerian sound. He made me a global phenomenon even before I started performing around the world.” CKay’s story could not be told if Shazam hadn’t connected me to the world. “With his constant commitment to innovation over the past twenty years, Shazam is experimenting with new ways to bring fans closer to the music and artists they love. with new tools like the concert discovery feature, which highlights concert information and tickets for sale for nearby shows, simply by Shazamizing a song or searching for it in the Shazam app or website. While Shazam remains focused on the future of musical discovery, today’s anniversary offers the opportunity to look back at the moments and milestones that make up its two decades of history.



Important dates

August 2002: Shazam is launched as a text messaging service in the UK. Back then, users could identify songs by dialing “2580” on their phone and holding it up while playing a song. An SMS message was then sent with the title of the song and the name of the artist.

July 2008: Shazam launches on the brand new App Store. In October 2008 Shazam launches its version for Android.

April 2015: Shazam becomes available on the first Apple Watch.

September 2018: Shazam joins the Apple family.

June 2021: Shazam surpasses 1 billion Shazam per month.

May 2022: Shazam exceeds 2 billion installations.

August 2022: Shazam celebrates 20 years of musical discovery and reaches 70 billion (research done with) Shazam since its launch.



First noteworthy places

First song ever Shazamata: “Jeepster” by T. Rex (April 19, 2002)1

First Shazamata song on the iOS app: “How Am I Different” by Aimee Mann (10 July 2008)

First song to reach 1,000 Shazams: “Cleanin ‘Out My Closet” by Eminem (September 2002)

First song to reach one million Shazams: “TiK ToK” by Ke $ ha (February 2010)

First song to reach 10 million Shazam: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012)

First song to reach 20 million Shazam: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015)

First artist to reach 1 million Shazam: Lil Wayne (February 2009)

First artist to reach 10 million Shazam: Lil Wayne (June 2011)

First artist to reach 100 million Shazam: David Guetta (May 2015)



The fastest tracks to amass Shazams

The fastest track to reach 1 million Shazam: “Butter” by BTS (nine days)

The fastest track to reach 10 million Shazam: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (87 days)

The fastest track to reach 20 million Shazam: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I (219 days)



The most shazamati of all time

Drake is the most shazamized artist of all time, with over 350 million Shazams among the songs the artist has led or collaborated with with a feature. “One Dance“is Drake’s most popular song with over 17 million Shazams.



“Dance Monkey” from Tones And I is the most shazamized song ever with over 41 million Shazams.



“Crazy” from Gnarls Barkley was the most Shazamed song using the “2580” text service.



More Shazamate songs by genre

Hip-Hop / Rap Top: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

Top Dance: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

Top R & B / Soul: “All of Me” by John Legend

Top Latin: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

Top Pop: “Let Her Go” by Passenger

Top Alternatives: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

Top Singer / Songwriter: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier



The first song Shazamata used the pre-launch public beta of the service.