Arsenal studies an offensive blow of almost €60 million

The Arsenal has license to dream in a premier league that continues to attract numerous followers in the different corners of the soccer planet. How could it be otherwise, the squad led by Mikel Arteta aspires to be at the competitive level of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Therefore, his movements in the transfer window this summer seem essential in his sporting ambitions. That is why, considering what he publishes talkSPORTthe London club has placed Peter Net (22 years old) in his sights. A promising attacker who competes in the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The path of Pedro Neto

His connection to the Molineux Stadium It extends until mid-2027, although it is true that from this scenario they are not willing to give up their pupil at any price. Thus, Neto’s appraisal is around €60Mmonetary amount that Arsenal must pay to obtain his services.

Also, the cited source indicates that the Man Utd has received the proposal to cast their nets over the Portuguese. As for the wolves, have already made an investment of close to €80 million (by Gonçalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes). Hence they can make money with Pedro Neto at the expense of the gunners or the Red Devils.