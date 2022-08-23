Ariana Grande says goodbye to her straight hair and surprises with a new look | Music

Betty Lara

The singer went bare for the launch of her new body care line.

Ariana Grande never ceases to amaze us with her music and her makeovers. Recently, the singer said goodbye to her characteristic ponytail and he was seen as few times: with his natural curly hair and without a drop of makeup.

This for the launch of their new line of body care products called ‘God is a Woman’ (God is a woman) which he presented with a video on his Instagram account on August 21. In it, the interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ appears with her wet curls, and her face washed.

“I’m so excited to take this step and what we’ve created. I’ll never get tired of people telling me they love our fragrances or when I smell them on someone and they say ‘thank you, it’s yours!’ I’m honored to create things and see that they enjoy them” says the message with which he accompanied the video.

Of course, the reactions of her fans were immediate and several of them congratulated her on this new achievement and admired how beautiful she looks with her Chinese hair: “Wow, you look beautiful!”, “Your hair!”, “I love this!” They are just some comments with which they flattered her.

Could it be that a stage of Ariana Grande comes with her natural hair?