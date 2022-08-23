Ariana Grande explains how her eyeliner is done

The celebrities They begin to understand that TikTok has become a great promotional tool and there are few who resist creating an account on the platform. In addition to showing their work, through this application, they can reveal to their fans details of their day-to-day, which allows their followers to feel much closer and much more identified with them.

On the other hand, applications like TikTok also allow more direct communication with the artist and through them, fans can ask them questions, which they, in many cases, answer or resolve in a more graphic way. This has been the case for Ariana Grande who wanted, once and for all, to reveal the secret of her characteristic eyeliner. But it is not the first time that he uses a social network to get closer to his community, he already used Instagram to show his natural hair.

The artist explains step by step how she creates one of her most recognizable hallmarks, along with her ponytail, a hairstyle that even Jennifer Lopez has copied. She starts by applying the eyeliner on the outermost part, slightly lifting the skin of the temple area and confesses: “I know I’m not supposed to shoot, I won’t. Just for now… I’m going to improvise and that’s it.”. Then bring the line inwards reaching the tear duct, in a movement so smooth and natural that it makes it look easy.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

When you have already drawn the structure, go over it again to thicken the line in the outermost part, keeping it thin in the inner third. And here comes the key and the reason why Ariana Grande’s eyeliner is always impeccable. The singer uses her own fingernail to clean up any mistakes and fine-tune the outermost part to the maximum. of the stroke Thus the appearance of the line is polished, symmetrical and elegant.

Despite the fact that she makes it seem easy, deep down, the same thing happens to her as to the rest of us when we prepare to make this stroke: we never know what the final result will be like. And this is reflected in how she holds her breath as she draws the line on her eyelid. But practice makes perfect and there must be many eyeliner that the artist has drawn on her back. So nothing could go wrong and at the end he exclaims: “Damn, I’ve done it! It’s perfect. Oh my God”.

NBC

After this, the decisive moment arrives, which is when he is about to perform the same technique on the other eye. The difficulty at this point, as we all know, lies in getting both strokes to be as similar as possible.. “Well, it’s time to do the other side. Wish me luck, dolls,” she perks up, before starting. But there is no reason to fear, the result is pristine. If you think you are still a long way from reaching Ariana’s level, you can try the eyeliner with a brush: draw it easily with these keys.

The interpreter takes advantage of this video in which the plane of her hands is very close to clarify why she does not wear her wedding ring, before anyone can comment on it: “I’m just not wearing my ring, they’re cleaning it, I’m not getting a divorceso before you start, don’t do it.”