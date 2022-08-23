Ariana DeBose turns to psychological thriller

The Angels – Actress Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar for best supporting performance at the last edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards, will star in the psychological thriller House of Spoils, produced by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television, according to the platform streaming.

In this film, which will begin shooting in the fall, the Hispanic actress from West Side Story will play an ambitious new chef who opens her first restaurant with great enthusiasm until the spirit of the previous owner of the premises begins to play tricks on her.

No further details about the plot, the rest of the cast, or the release date of the trailer or the film have yet been revealed. What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who already worked together on Take Down the Man, are in charge of directing and writing the script for this film, based on an original idea of ​​theirs.

Among the producers of the film are Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity) or Lucas Joaquin (Mayday), while the executive production will fall to Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

This new role for DeBose adds to the long list of projects he has embarked on after his starring role in the big-screen adaptation of the musical West Side Story. And it is that DeBose’s success at the 2022 Oscars has not gone unnoticed by anyone, after she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for her performance.

Agenda full of projects

Since she played Anita in the production directed by Steven Spielberg, the actress of Puerto Rican descent has also been honored with other of the most important international awards in the film industry, such as the Bafta, the Critics Choice and the SAG Awards, given by the Screen Actors Guild of America.

On January 13, DeBose will premiere the adventure film Kraven the Hunter (Sony Pictures) and will later do the same with the action film Argylle (Apple+) or the science fiction film ISS, among others.

He has also recently participated in the adaptation of the musical The Prom for Netflix and has performed on Broadway as part of the cast of the plays Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. – Eph