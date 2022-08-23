Aquivaldo Mosquera would have separated from his wife to be with his lover, Karla Pineda

Two women, one path. Aquivaldo Mosqueracurrent technician Cucuta Deportivo from Colombiais again in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ for an alleged new infidelity with the ‘third in discord’, Carla Pineda.

According to the magazine, TV Notesin 2016, as a result of infidelity, it was confirmed that the former player of America he had a son with the actress; despite being united in marriage with the coaching and image consultant, Juliana Latorre.

However, although the former soccer player’s infidelity caused a separation, Tower He chose to give him a second chance. Later, and after the soccer player accepted paternity and legally responded for his son with Pinedathe family Mosquera-Latorre decided to settle in Medellin, Colombia, to start from ‘zero’.

However, the entertainment medium explains that in the middle of 2021, the relationship entered a “bump” again, since Carla Pineda Y flycatcher ‘indirectly’ they began to contact each other.

The magazine explains that despite the fact that the former player of Tuzos He made his position firm that he was well with his family, she insisted on maintaining contact with him, always under the pretext of the son’s legal issues.

Given this situation, her marriage to Juliana Latorre fractured, because mistrust became a ‘hell’ for Tower; assured the medium.

Finally, Aquivaldo’s distance due to labor issues and various hints of Carla Pineda in social networks, they would have given a withering blow to the marriage.

“Aquivaldo lived in Medellín with his family, but since January he had to travel much more to Cúcuta, where he worked with his players, and since he had his debut as the team’s technical director on July 10, he had to stay for two years. months in Cúcuta, and Juliana stayed in Medellín with the family.

“Some time after Aquivaldo stayed in Cúcuta, Juliana discovered that Karla was uploading to her stories, that she had traveled to Cúcuta as well. Karla uploaded a photo to her stories where she was traveling by plane and implied that he kept his promise and that the God’s times are perfect, and he put his location in places in Cúcuta, but he sure did it so that Juliana would notice and she succeeded. Juliana called Aquivaldo and asked him if he was with her, and he could not deny it, “he explains. a source to TV Notas magazine.

