Anne Hathaway and other looks that confirm that pink is the ‘new black’ | Lifestyle

They join the ‘Barbiecore’ trend with the best Valentino designs.

the recent Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris not only has it given us incredible fashion ideas for the upcoming season of Autumn Winterand it is that not only the catwalks have shared the best of their collections, but the personalities to each of the parades have also served the best looks so far this year.

With the same love as his character in The Devil Wears Pradaandy sachs, actress Anne Hathaway modeled an ensemble in Barbie pink, with a sequined mini dress, platform and matching bag, all inspired by the trend barbie core that imposed the own house of valentine with its monochrome fuchsia pink collection for Fall/Winter 2022.

Barbiecore: the obsession with the color pink

Excited for the next movie live action of

Barbie

starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robie, the use of intense pink has become increasingly recurrent for looks not only on the catwalk, but also in gala events, such as red carpets.

The obsession with this color not only resumes the return of two-mile trends, or Y2Kbut also claims a color that has always been related to tenderness and hyperfemininityto empower you with an almost fluorescent tone and daring cuts, such as deep necklines or blazers with large shoulder pads that project confidence of a female boss. Here are some other examples of celebrities using garments from the collection of Valentino, Monochromatic Pink, Fall/Winter 2022.

Zendaya

Zendaya modeling a pink ensemble as an ambassador for Valentino at their collection show Monochromatic Pinklast March in Paris.

Lizzo

Lizzo modeled a Valentino look for her series premiere Lizzo’s Watch out for the big grrrls.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens wore a Valentino mini dress at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards.

Ciara

Ciara wearing Dundas for the amfAR Gala in Cannes 2022.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Nicola Pletz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham, modeling a Valentino dress for the MET Gala 2022.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford wore Valentino on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wearing Valentino for the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande wearing Valentino for the launch of her cosmetics brand.

billy porter

Billy Porter wearing Valentino on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.