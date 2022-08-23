Anitta on the MTV VMAs: “Britney Spears and Madonna put women first” | Music

This week is important Anitta. The singer, established as one of the most important Latin artists on the international scene, releases this Thursday the deluxe edition of Versions of Mea very important work for her discography, and she also performs at the MTV VMAs after getting a nomination, becoming the first Brazilian to do so with a solo project.

“I have no expectations of winning“, Anitta has assured about the VMAs that will be held next Monday, August 29. “There are many incredible people participating and whatever it is, I will leave happy because it will be a very special night. I’m going to sing and I hope people like it and also understand that it’s my first time. I’m a little nervous, but happy because it’s going to be my big premiere.”

Anitta is nervous because she wants his performance at the MTV VMAs be perfect, but he doesn’t pay much attention to that Best Latino award he opts for To wrap, his big hit this year. “I have learned not to wait,” said the Brazilian in a world presentation that she attended on Monday LOS40. “Before she lived with a lot of pressure thinking about the next thing. Now I am calmer and I hope that things happen naturally. With To wrap The nominations are coming in and I’m very happy, but that’s it.”

Anitta’s favorites

The MTV VMAs are awards that have marked several generations, more for his performances and his controversies than for the awards that are distributed year after year. It has always been an unmissable event for global artists and Anitta, as a millennial, always closely followed each gala. The Video Music Awards marked her irremediably and she has some performances etched in her memory.

“The most shocking moments, in my opinion, I think were those of Britney Spears. She had the most iconic moments, those that she had the whole world talking about,” Anitta pointed out. “When she went out with the snake it was a very strong moment. Her performance with Madonna was also strong. Also, they were good times for women because they put us in the foreground and I love that.”

As for the video clip that marked her especially and that for her deserved all the awards, Anitta opts for those of Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé, although If you have to choose one, you stay with Run The World (Girls). Also with that spectacular video of Beautiful Liar starring Shakira and Queen B. Now it’s time to see if, like these queens of pop, she also makes history and shines at the MTV VMAs with her To wrap.