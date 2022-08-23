Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne as never seen before in a play

If Kate Hudson is a “stage mom,” Angelina Jolie she is a mother behind the scenes. The mother of the latter movie star was recently photographed backstage on Dear Evan Hansen with her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne. In the image, shared on the Instagram account of ‘Dear Evan Hans’ on Monday, August 22, Jolie, wearing sunglasses and a black dress, is seen with her daughter and the actor Anthony Normanwho plays the protagonist Evan Hanson on the North American tour of the show.

According to the caption, the mother-daughter duo attended the show over the weekend at the Forrest Theater in Philadelphia, where the work is on tour until August 28.

It is not clear if vivienne she is an aspiring actress or if she is simply a fan of good musicals. She’s certainly no stranger to the spotlight (being the daughter of two of the most famous people on the planet is like that), and has walked the red carpet with her mom on multiple occasions, most recently at the Eternals premiere last October. .

Jolie, 47, has had a busy summer with her children. A few weeks ago, she celebrated 17-year-old Zahara’s decision to attend Spelman College, and even sent her off with a little dance. For her part, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has shown off some incredible dance moves in a recent video to the rhythm of “Vegas” by Doja Cat.

His eldest son, Maddox, 21, currently attends Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad PittThey also share 18-year-old Pax and 14-year-old Knox. Jolie and Pitt’s heated divorce has entered its eighth year of litigation following the couple’s split in 2016.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.