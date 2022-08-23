Ángel Romero responds to a fan who told him “if you don’t want to play, go to Boca Juniors”

After the rout that Cruz Azul suffered by America in the Clásico Joven, the reinforcements that arrived this year, such as the case of Ángel Romero, They never imagined that the humiliating 7-0 win would have a great impact, since the fans are upset and even went to La Noria on Monday to demand explanations.

Number 10 of La Maquina was one of the footballers who decided to stop to listen to the fans, but Compared to other of his teammates, the Paraguayan team was one of those who received the most complaints, Well, in addition to the fact that his level has dropped considerably this Apertura 2022, the issue of being able to reach Boca Juniors could be distracting him.

Are you going to Boca?

Given this, the cries and claims of at least four fans were immediate, such as: “If you don’t want to play, go to Boca Juniors, there they pay you with endurance”, “But you have an offer or something, because your performance has been very low and lousy, if you don’t want to be, tell us, seriously”, to which the footballer replied “If I had that intention I would no longer be at the club, my intention is to stay here for a long time and I am not going to leave the club in this situation either”, he pointed.

Among the most constant claims of the followers is that the fans buy a ticket, which they get as they can as a result of their work, all to go support their team every 15 days, before this Romero pointed out: “I understand, they are absolutely right and for that reason, we are just showing our faces and being able to reverse all this, it is the only way, to show our faces and reverse everything on the field”, he added.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!