Andy Rivera tells why he is still single – People – Culture

Andy Rivera has been a trend in social networks in recent days after he confessed that he suffered from depression. The interpreter of ‘Monumento’ expressed that he was going through a crisis.

Immediately, some Internet users assumed that it was due to the new relationship of his ex-girlfriend Lina Tejeiro. The actress is the last couple that the artist was known.

Andy is currently in Australia on a concert tour. Despite the trip, he shared a moment with the followers of his Instagram account.

Rivera allowed himself to be asked questions on any topic and dedicated himself to answering his fans. Most focused on his personal life and his private relationships.

A user of the social network questioned the artist about the reason why he is still single. Andy Rivera answered bluntly and He assured that he likes long and committed courtships.

“I don’t know, I think it’s not easy to fall in love right now. Besides, all my life I’ve been engaged to my people. With Helen’s mother I started very young, at 13 years old, and I had a daughter with her. Then, my second relationship was very long… I’m into long relationships. I think I’m going to be single now,” she said.



He added that he wishes to one day marry a special person and that he has even already written a song for that woman.

“If I fall in love again it is to get married and dedicate this song I wrote. In fact, I wrote it longing and visualizing that person coming into my life,” she continued.

For now, the artist is still single and does not want to commit to anyone until he finds someone to share the rest of his life with. Andy Rivera has a nine-year-old daughter from his first relationship.

Andy Rivera and his mother, Luz Mery Galeano, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Instagram: @andyrivera

The Depression

A few days ago the artist revealed that he has been battling this disease for years. According to what he said, in recent weeks he had a relapse in his mental health.

“Since last year, since November, those who follow me know that I had a strong episode, I’m dealing with depression and several strong things, but with a desire to move forward, a desire to get out of this,” he explained in a story from your Instagram account.

His close friend, ‘La Liendra’ also referred to Andy’s problem and stated that he would like to accompany him more.

“The truth is, he did speak with the ‘flecho’, today he is my best friend, but I haven’t seen him for a long time because I feel that he is going through a moment in life in which perhaps I shouldn’t be. It makes me angry and helpless not to be there with him, because I want to be in the bad times too, but we have to wait, “said the influencer.

The followers of the reggaeton singer were concerned about his health after a series of posts on social networks in which they noticed him sad. The artist would have left the country for Australia to clear his head and work on new projects.

