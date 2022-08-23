Andrew Garfield revealed that he “deprived” himself of having sex and eating to prepare for his role in “Silence”

(Cnn in Spanish) – British actor, Andrew Garfield, participated in the entertainment podcast WTF with Marc Maron to promote the series Under the Banner of Heaven, inspired by a true crimein which he plays a detective whose faith is shaken when he must investigate a brutal murder in his local Mormon community.

In addition to talking about the new miniseries, the beginnings of his acting career and the death of his mother, Garfield addressed what it was like to work with Martin Scorsese in silence, a film about two young Portuguese priests who undertake a treacherous mission in Japan in the 17th century.

The 39-year-old actor, too mentioned the performance of the method and noted that there were “misconceptions” surrounding this technique.

the protagonist of spider-man told that studied Catholicism with a Jesuit priestdid a 31-day spiritual retreat and he gave up “sex and food” before shooting the movie.

“You end up in a pretty deep space,” Garfield noted. “It’s a transformation process.”

“I was celibate for six months (…) and I fasted a lot,” he added. “I had some pretty wild and psychedelic experiences from depriving myself of sex and food during that period.”

Garfield added that he was inspired by method acting while researching the role. And he maintained that he “annoyed the misconception” that exists around the technique.

“It’s not about being a jerk to everyone on set. In fact, it’s about living with the truth in imagined circumstancesand being very nice to the team at the same time, and being a normal human being. And to be able to leave it when you need it and stay in it when you want to stay in it,” he said.

The method performance it’s a technique founded by Russian theater director Konstantin Stanislavski in the 20th century and perfected by legendary acting teacher Lee Strasberg, according to the Lee Strasberg Institute of Theater and Film.

This technique encourages actors to use their “physical, mental and emotional self” to create a characterdrawing on his own life experiences for the role, adds the institute.

actors like Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis and Robert De Niro are known to have used this immersion technique, which allows stars to stay in character during a project.

However, other actors have expressed reservations about the method’s performance in the past, such as Meryl Streep, who said she “was very depressed” while using the technique to play Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.