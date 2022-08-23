Andrew Garfield “deprived” himself of sex and food for the movie “Silence”

The Mexican that Scorsese searched for “Silence” 4:53

(CNN) — Andrew Garfield revealed that he abstained from sex and fasted for several months to prepare for his role as a Jesuit priest in the 2016 film “Silence.”

The British actor participated this Monday in the entertainment podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” to promote the series “Under the Banner of Heaven”, inspired by a true crime, in which he plays a detective whose faith is shaken when he must investigate a brutal murder in his local Mormon community.

In addition to discussing the new miniseries, the beginnings of his acting career, and the death of his mother, Garfield discussed what it was like to work with Martin Scorsese on “Silence,” a film about two young Portuguese priests (Garfield and Adam Driver). who undertake a treacherous mission in Japan in the 17th century.

The 39-year-old actor also mentioned method acting, noting that there were “misconceptions” surrounding this technique.

The protagonist of Spider-Man said that he studied Catholicism with a Jesuit priest, made a 31-day spiritual retreat and gave up “sex and food” before shooting the film.

“You end up in a pretty deep space,” Garfield noted. “It’s a transformation process.”

“I was celibate for six months … and I fasted a lot,” he added. “I had some pretty wild and psychedelic experiences from depriving myself of sex and food during that period.”

Garfield added that he was inspired by method acting while researching the role. And he maintained that he was “bothered by the misconception” that exists around the technique.

“It’s not about being a jerk to everyone on set. It’s really about living with the truth in imagined circumstances, and being very nice to the crew at the same time, and being a normal human being. And being able to leave it when you need it and stay in it when you want to stay in it,” he said.

Method acting is a technique founded by Russian theater director Konstantin Stanislavski in the 20th century and perfected by legendary acting teacher Lee Strasberg, according to the Lee Strasberg Institute of Theater and Film.

This technique encourages actors to use their “physical, mental and emotional selves” to create a character, drawing on their own life experiences for the role, the institute adds.

Actors like Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Robert De Niro are known to have used this immersion technique, which allows stars to stay in character throughout a project.

Last year, Lady Gaga told British Vogue that the method helped her play socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the fashion biopic “House of Gucci,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination.

However, other actors have expressed reservations about method acting in the past, such as Meryl Streep, who said she “was very down” while using the technique to play Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Fashion”.