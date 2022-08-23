Amber-Heard and the most flattering red mini-dress for women

Kenya Sanchez

Not everything in Amber Heard’s life is drama, the star of ‘Aquaman’ is trying to move forward with her career and her private life after the turbulence she experienced due to the media trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Since that June 1, when the final verdict of the defamation lawsuit was announced, we have not seen the actress in public again, the only images that have been leaked are thanks to the paparazzi who are still following each step that gives.

On the other hand, we have had news day by day about the appeal he seeks to not pay the more than 10 million dollars he owes to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and everything he is doing to pay off the debt.

Due to all this chaos, Heard has tried to get away from the cameras and from Hollywood, which is why she now takes refuge in the Middle East, specifically in Tel Aviv, where she was recently seen and showed with a big smile that everything is better in their life.

Contrary to what many think, it seems that the actress was quite accessible to accept a photograph from a fan and thanks to this snapshot we could see that she chose one of the most flattering mini dresses for every woman for this trip, we are talking about the classic red with floral print.

Heard has not lost her sense of fashion and has shown it with this outfit with which she looked quite fresh. Although we couldn’t see much of her look, it is clear that she wears a traditional design, fitted at the waist, with some flare in her skirt and pleated straps, as well as above the chest.

