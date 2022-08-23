All the celebrities who walked away from social networks due to mental health problems

The list of celebrities who walked the red carpet and who have moved away from social networks to take care of their mental health it is not short. The two factors have in common the large number of followers and haters that accumulate day by day, sharing praise and criticism alike.

Being a character in a series as well known as stranger thingsor one of the most listened to singers of the moment, the disproportionate attention of strangers can alter the mental health and the necessary balance to live in peace. Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock are just a few examples of celebrities who decided to get away from the networks.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker