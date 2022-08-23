All the celebrities who walked away from social networks due to mental health problems

The list of celebrities who walked the red carpet and who have moved away from social networks to take care of their mental health it is not short. The two factors have in common the large number of followers and haters that accumulate day by day, sharing praise and criticism alike.

Being a character in a series as well known as stranger thingsor one of the most listened to singers of the moment, the disproportionate attention of strangers can alter the mental health and the necessary balance to live in peace. Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock are just a few examples of celebrities who decided to get away from the networks.

While the dream of many people is to get a large number of followers on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and other social networks; for many celebrities turns into a nightmare that leads them to deactivate their accounts. Sometimes for a period of time, others permanently. Below we collect some stories of personalities who decided to leave their networks aside to take care of their mental health.

The protagonist of Spider-Man decided to take a break from social networks

The last case we heard was that of the young actor Tom Holland (26), known for impersonating Spider-Man, who told his 67 million followers in a three-minute video that he was going to remove the Instagram and Twitter apps. He explained that he was absent from the networks for a while and that when he returned what he read about himself, it affected him greatly based on his mental health. He clarified that talking about these things was important but difficult “easier said than done” he shared.

Jonah Hill He also decided to leave Instagram after sharing that he has been struggling with anxiety attacks nearly 20 years ago. The Hollywood actor explained that his appearances at public events and his presence on social networks exacerbated the anxiety that was so difficult for him to identify and work with.

The star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown He also left Twitter for a period of time, the social network that many users consider to be the most toxic and full of haters who can comment and share what they want without -almost- any censorship. The actress distanced herself from her when a meme of hers was shared with a homophobic and discriminatory connotation. The interpreter who gives life to Eleven also closed her account TikTok after receiving too many inappropriate comments from men.

Ariana Grande also criticized social networks and the hate messages she receives

singer and actress Ariana Grande He has almost 330 million followers on Instagram. It is one of the accounts with the most followers on the entire platform, however, several times he had to take a break from them. After the suicide of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, the singer left Twitter and expressed how harmful networks can sometimes be.

Another case that grabbed the headlines was Ezra Miller. The actor who plays The Flash was involved in several conflicts with fans and even inappropriate behavior that led him to get into trouble with the law. After being verified on Instagram, and seeing himself in so many altercations, Miller decided to leave the social network until he got better from his “complex mental health problems.” Days ago he released a statement in which he apologized and assured that he was going to seek help to deal with his recent behavior.

