Alexa Bliss, according to John Cena about Cardi B in WWE

In the middle of 2019 we started talking in Super Fights of the possibility of Cardi B starting to work with WWE. Last year we did it again when we found out that the company wanted the singer in its programming. And a few months later they asked John Cena about it, thus responding the 16-time World Champion:

«Cardi B would be a damn WWE Superstar. What I admire most about her is that she is authentically herself, through good, evil and indifference, and I think that is an admirable quality. Having enough confidence and love in yourself to be yourself in any situation I think is very impressive. (…)».

The Biggest Event of the Summer is just around the corner. “Up” by @iamcardib is an official theme song of #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/W6S65kL2sE — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2021

► Alexa Bliss talks about Cardi B

Given the success that both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had, many fans dream of who may be the next celebrity to win their love as they both did. Could it be Cardi B? His arrival at the largest organization in the fighting world seems closer and closer. But that would only be a first step, then he would have to show what he is capable of.

On the other hand, we have no certainty that she intends to be a fighter. In any case, «The Champ» is not the only one who thinks this way about the person responsible for songs like ‘I Like It’ or ‘Up’ because Alexa Bliss shares the same thoughtas she herself expressed in her recent interview with WWE UK.

«I feel that they have to have a great personality (celebrities to be successful in WWE). We’ve already had a few things with Cardi B, but I think he would be a very good WWE Superstar«.

Would you like to see Cardi B fighting like a WWE Superstar? Or do you think she would have another role in the company?