Alert on Prime Video: last days to enjoy one of the most famous action sagas in history on the platform – CINEMABLEND

But don’t worry: If you have more streaming subscriptions, you have plan B and even C before the debut of the new movie in the franchise.

More than a quarter of a century has passed since his first film was released in 1996, but Mission: Impossible it was a true ‘blockbuster’ in its day and has continued to be so to this day. The collection of the sixth installment of the action film saga starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Falloutmultiplied its millionaire budget almost fivefold and in its premiere last 2018 and fans of the already mythical Ethan Hunt are dying to see him again in action in the already confirmed seventh installment of the franchise: Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence (Part 1). A long-awaited tape that is expected on July 14, 2023 and that, as its name suggests, will only be the first part of a double delivery that will put the finishing touch to the macrosaga.

Almost a year separates us from the long-awaited new title, so we have plenty of time to catch up on the entire saga before the time comes. Nevertheless, We only have eight days to do it thanks to Amazon’s streaming platformas the first five movies will no longer be available on Prime Video in just over a week.

Mission Impossible (nineteen ninety six), Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible 3 (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) and Mission: Impossible – Secret Nation (2015) They will no longer be available in the platform’s catalog coinciding with the end of August. However, the sixth installment Mission: Impossible – Fallout yes it will still be available.

However, Prime Video is not the only option you have to enjoy the legendary action saga if you want to have a good marathon before the first part of the final double installment. The first five films in the franchise Mission Impossible They are also part of the Netflix and HBO Max catalogs in Spain.

Starring the super-famous Tom Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, one of the most emblematic characters of his career, Mission Impossible recounts the exploits and complex missions of an agent of the fictional Impossible Missions Force. In the first film, the attempt to uncover a mole that has blown up a mission for them ends up uncovering a dangerous conspiracy completely captivated viewers, being only the first of many impossible missions in which there is always a villain, betrayals and large doses of action capable of continuing to amaze with its vertiginousness and unexpected choreography almost a quarter of a century later.

The last two films of Mission Impossible They will also be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who already signed Impossible Nation Y fallout, respectively. In addition, we also know that, along with Cruise, they return to their characters Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, with Hayley Atwell as the new main signing. Regarding the plot, you can expect an impossible mission that will be complicated to the nth degree, but Ethan Hunt will also be facing the end of his career as part of the IMF.

