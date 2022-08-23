After their second wedding, Ben Affleck and JLo go on their honeymoon with Matt Damon?

The second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which took place this weekend, was a success. Three days of celebration, an impressive reception with various characters from the world of entertainment, an impressive dress and a ceremony in front of the sea, were just some of the details that made this celebration a fairy tale.

But, unlike their first union, this time the couple were much more open about their honeymoon, since everything seems to indicate that they will spend it together with their children and a special guest.

Just a few days after his marriage, Affleck decided to leave his home in Girogia, Atlanta, where the ceremony took place, to go on a trip with nothing more and nothing less than his great friend, actor Matt Damon.

According to information published by PageSix, both celebrities were caught boarding a private plane with their families. The first to arrive at the scene was Damon and together with his wife, his children and the singer’s twins they got on a jet to an unknown destination.

Later Affleck, who looked quite worn out by the party, and his wife boarded another ship in the company of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children that the actor had in his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner.

It should be noted that the protagonist of “Elektra” did not attend her ex-partner’s wedding due to personal commitments, but on the same day that Ben and Jennifer united their lives forever, she was caught in a supermarket, doing some shopping.

