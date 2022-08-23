After leaving Televisa and succeeding in Hollywood, Salma Hayek exhibits Angelina Jolie in this way

Los Angeles United States.- Recently, Salma Hayek granted a interview in which he uncovered several details about what it was like to work with the ex-wife of Brad Pittthe famous actress and director, Angelina Joliethis happened while the protagonist of maleficent is in the eye of the hurricane, after having accused the ex-husband of the star of friends, Jennifer Aniston.

the actress of Teresa, The flight of the Eagle Y good peoplewas a well-known actress Televisa; however, just like Eugenio Derbezshe decided to get out of her comfort zone and make her way in the tough film industry, in Hollywood and, although at first it may have been difficult, Hayek achieved his goal, a fact that earned him appearance in several renowned productions, among them we can mention: The Adventures of Jim West Y Lonely Hearts.

Salma Hayek talks about what it was like working with Angelina Jolie

Recently, the beautiful Mexican actress participated in the film Without Bloodwhere Angelina Jolie serves as director, yes, both celebrities had met in the movie Marvel Studios with The Eternalsthe truth is that it was one thing to treat each other as companions and another very different thing happened when Salma allowed herself to be directed by the star of Tom Riderbut… how was this role change for Hayek?

A few days ago, the actress Bandits gave an interview for dead line where she talked about her experience with Jolie, on the film set and it seems that she described her as the director with whom she liked working the most, she even detailed that she was quite impressed with Angelina’s direction, stating that every day of She found the recording “delightful” due to the kindness with which she handled each scene, but it wasn’t just Hayek who was fascinated by the actress from the lord and the Mrs. Smithsince, his co-star, Demian Bichir he also spoke wonders of the celebrity’s talent.

She is a difficult piece, but it was so delightful to come to work every day. She is a genius and I think this could be her best film (…) I am completely impressed with her mind, her dedication, her technical knowledge and her control of all aspects, as well as her very clear vision (…) I talked about this with my co-star Demián Bichir and we were like, ‘Wow, she’s really something.

As mentioned at the beginning of this note, this series of compliments comes just as Angelina Jolie dropped a bomb on Hollywood and this was the cause of his divorce with Brad Pittwhich happened after a violent dispute that both sustained while traveling on a private jet from Paris a The Angels. According to the words of the director, the actor of the Bullet train He would have physically assaulted her in the bathroom of the aircraft.

