Accident for Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick, car overturned after crash

Scott Disickformer partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father of his three children Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland And Reign Aston, was the victim of a dangerous accident. The TMZ portal makes the news public by sharing images showing the entrepreneur’s car, the Lamborghini SUV, overturned. He was alone in his car and was in Calabasas, Los Angeles County: the accident would have occurred due to the high speed of the vehicle.

The dynamics of the accident and how it is

The crash would have occurred due to the high speed at which the vehicle was traveling, Scott Disick would have collided with a stone mailbox on the pavement and lost control of his SUV which overturned, as shown in the picture . He was lucky, we read on the TMZ website: the entrepreneur only got a cut on his head but even refused medical treatment, “He got away with minor injuries“. He was alone in the car and the accident did not involve other means or people: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner, according to what was made known by the police to the American site, was not altered.

Today Scott Disick is engaged to Rebecca Donaldson

Scott Disick has been a long-talked-about face in America due to his long and troubled romance with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children. After his final separation in 2015, today he is romantically engaged with Rebecca Donaldson, the 27-year-old model with whom he first showed himself publicly at the premiere of The Kardashian in Los Angeles. The American entrepreneur is a historical protagonist of the reality show as well as one of the most beloved faces of the family: the English sites reported that the two exes would not have met at the event.

