A map of Mars shows which areas were covered by water

A map of hydrated mineral deposits on Mars. Green represents hydrated sulfates; red are hydrated clays; orange carbonate salts; and blue is hydrated silica and aluminosilicate clays. Image : ESA/Mars Express (OMEGA) and NASA/Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (CRISM)

The history of water on Mars is much more complex than scientists believed. A new project has mapped hundreds of thousands of rock formations on the Red Planet that may have been altered. in the past by large amounts of water .

With the data collected by two of the orbiters that act on Mars has created a detailed global map of mineral deposits on Mars, pinpointing where Martian water may once have flowed. “I think collectively we have simplified Mars too ”, said in a statement the planetary scientist of the Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale of Paris John Carter, main author of Article what has just been published in Icarus magazine.

The orbiter’s observations Mars Express of the European Space Agency and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA allowed the researchers to create the complex map that they just presented a project that has taken all a decade, explained the ESA. Before this work, scientists knew of only about 1,000 rock formations on Mars that contained hydrated minerals. But the new map reveals hundreds of thousands of sayings sediments . “This work has just established that when you study in detail ancient grounds not seeing these minerals is actually a rarity in itself Cart said. er.

This image shows hydrated minerals in Jezero Crater (larger red and orange area at upper left) and Gale Crater (small green circle at upper left). middle and on the right). Both craters have been explored by rovers . Image : ESA/Mars Express (OMEGA) and NASA/Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (CRISM)

Today Mars is a dry planet, but ample evidence suggests that it once had liquid water flowing across its surface. Aqueous minerals can be found in rocks that were chemically altered by water in the past, often turning into clays and salts. When small amounts of water interact with rocks, they remain relatively without changes and retain the same minerals found in the original volcanic rocks. But if with this rocks interact large amounts of water then the soluble elements are dissolved by the water, leaving behind aluminum rich clays.

The new findings suggest that water played a much larger role in shaping Martian geology. along its history. However, it is still unclear whether the presence of water was constant over time or whether there was an ebb and flow of water on Mars for shorter periods during its early history. “The change so much water to nothing it’s not so clear As we thought, the water did not stop overnight,” Carter said. “We see a huge diversity of geological settings, so no single process or timeline can explain the evolution of Mars mineralogy.”

Although the map cannot provide us with all the answers we seek points out places where more clues about it can be found . The zones you just identified now they will be excellent areas landing for future missions to Mars and some it’s hers s they might even have ice water buried under your surface.